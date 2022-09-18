Emoji status, Infinite reactions and 4 other features coming to Telegram

The company has redesigned the reaction panel, making it expandable. The app will also show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top. Premium Telegram Premium users can pick reactions from an infinite selection of custom emoji. Users can attach up to 3 reactions per message. These changes to reactions are currently available in groups and 1-on-1 chats. Group admins can control whether custom reactions may be used in their groups.

