'Empty talk': Elon Musk's X fined $386,000 by Australian regulators over child abuse content
Elon Musk owned social media platform X has been fined $386,000 for failure to respond to questions on how the company detects and tackle child sexual abuse content
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was fined A$610,500 or $386,000 by the country's internet safety watchdog on Monday for failing to show how it tackled child sexual abuse content.
