Home / Technology / News /  End of an era: Apple to discontinue iPod after 21 years

End of an era: Apple to discontinue iPod after 21 years

Apple iPod Nanos are seen during an unveiling in San Francisco, California. File photo
1 min read . 06:28 AM IST Livemint

  • Apple Inc announced that it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale on October 23, 2001
  • Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with helping to turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to an eventual $3 trillion behemoth

Apple Inc's groundbreaking music device that upended the electronic industry more than 20 years ago is no more.

The iPhone maker has announced that it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale on October 23, 2001. The company said that Apple iPod Touch will remain on sale until supplies run out.

In a span of 21 years, Apple launched several versions of iPod, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone.

The company stopped making the iPod classic, a version with a click wheel and a small screen that was most similar to the original version in 2014.

And, in 2017, Apple stopped making its smallest music players, the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.

The iPod Touch -- popular as a cheaper alternative to the iPhone -- held on a few more years. The device was first introduced globally in 2007, and had been updated last in 2019.

But with so many other ways to get music, Apple no longer sees the product as necessary.

However, customers can still purchase iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with helping to turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to an eventual $3 trillion behemoth. The iPod set the stage for the development of the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods -- products that now make up most of Apple’s revenue.