End of an era: Apple to discontinue iPod after 21 years

Apple Inc announced that it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale on October 23, 2001
Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with helping to turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to an eventual $3 trillion behemoth
The iPhone maker has announced that it would discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale on October 23, 2001. The company said that Apple iPod Touch will remain on sale until supplies run out.
“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.
Introduced by Steve Jobs, the iPod was credited with helping to turn Apple from a nearly bankrupt company to an eventual $3 trillion behemoth. The iPod set the stage for the development of the iPhone, iPad, and AirPods -- products that now make up most of Apple’s revenue.