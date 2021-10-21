This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Enter the Zuckerverse? Netizens churn with new names for Facebook
2 min read.06:00 AM ISTReuters
They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name
Facebook new name: Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer are some of the suggestions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumor or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumor or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.
The debate careered from sensible to screwball to strange.
"The Old People's App because that's what us younger people call it," college student Vittoria Esteves told Reuters in Rome.
"Boomerville", suggested Marco, referring to so-called baby boomers born in the years following World War II.
'STREISAND EFFECT'
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The online naming feast was sparked by a report on the Verge tech site that a newly named group would act as a parent for all the company's brands, including Facebook itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, and reflect a focus on virtual and augmented reality.
An announcement is expected next week, according to the report.
Many suggestions however reflected the public's concern about how the company handles user safety and hate speech. Internal documents leaked by a whistleblower formed the basis for a U.S. Senate hearing last week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Fakebook", for example. Tracebook.
Other people were sceptical whether a name change would be enough to detract from the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny that has tarnished the company's reputation.
"It's going to be the Barbra Streisand effect thing going on," said 20-year old Glasgow student Thomas van der Hoven, referring to the phenomenon where seeking to suppress something inadvertently turbo-charges popular interest in it.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"So they're going to try and change it, and then that's just going to put the spotlight on the fact that they're changing it. Why are they changing this?" he added. "So it's probably going to spit back in their face at some point."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!