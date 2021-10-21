Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Enter the Zuckerverse? Netizens churn with new names for Facebook

Enter the Zuckerverse? Netizens churn with new names for Facebook

Premium
Facebook has reportedly plans to change the name of its brand.
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST Reuters

  • They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name
  • Facebook new name: Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer are some of the suggestions

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumor or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.

They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumor or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.

The debate careered from sensible to screwball to strange.

The debate careered from sensible to screwball to strange.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Meta" was one of the more sober trending suggestions, referring to Facebook's reported desire to assume a name that focuses on the metaverse, a virtual environment where users can hang out.

Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer.

On the wilder side, Twitter user Dave Pell drew a comparison with musician Kanye West who recently changed his name to "Ye".

"It would be awesome if Facebook changes its name to Ye," he said.

Several humorous suggestions reflected online speculation that the alleged rebrand was driven by founder Mark Zuckerberg's yearning to make Facebook "cool" once more.

The platform has been deserted by many younger users who have moved to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and has become increasingly populated by older people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Facebook’s Zuckerberg named in suit by Washington, D.C. ...

Premium

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition Unveiled

Premium

OnePlus elevates Navnit Nakra as India CEO and Head of ...

Premium

Britain fines Facebook $70 million for breaching order ...

"Teenage Wasteland", one wit suggested.

"The Old People's App because that's what us younger people call it," college student Vittoria Esteves told Reuters in Rome.

"Boomerville", suggested Marco, referring to so-called baby boomers born in the years following World War II.

'STREISAND EFFECT'

The online naming feast was sparked by a report on the Verge tech site that a newly named group would act as a parent for all the company's brands, including Facebook itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, and reflect a focus on virtual and augmented reality.

An announcement is expected next week, according to the report.

Many suggestions however reflected the public's concern about how the company handles user safety and hate speech. Internal documents leaked by a whistleblower formed the basis for a U.S. Senate hearing last week.

"Fakebook", for example. Tracebook.

Other people were sceptical whether a name change would be enough to detract from the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny that has tarnished the company's reputation.

"It's going to be the Barbra Streisand effect thing going on," said 20-year old Glasgow student Thomas van der Hoven, referring to the phenomenon where seeking to suppress something inadvertently turbo-charges popular interest in it.

"So they're going to try and change it, and then that's just going to put the spotlight on the fact that they're changing it. Why are they changing this?" he added. "So it's probably going to spit back in their face at some point."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!