Enterprises struggling to navigate AI, says Jayanth N Kolla of Convergence Catalyst
While organisations worldwide are looking to make significant investments in AI, doing so has been particularly challenging as talent is scarce and costlier, said Jayanth N Kolla, founder & partner of Convergence Catalyst.
Mumbai: It has become increasingly challenging for enterprises to keep up with the pace of developments in artificial intelligence, Jayanth N Kolla, founder & partner of Convergence Catalyst said at Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024, Mumbai, on Friday.