Enterprises to keep domestic IT spending resilient

“This has increased the potential for IT services to attract more clients, as customers and supply chains increasingly come online. Companies are becoming tech-savvy across industries, leading to a structural change in the growth pace of the IT industry. This has made the IT majors resilient to various market factors," said Rakesh. He further added that while the global IT sector saw quarterly sequential growth rate of around 6% in the first half of FY23, the same may reach “high-single digit growth" in the next two quarters.