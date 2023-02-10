Entry-level smartphone shipment shrinks in 2022: IDC
- The total number of smartphone shipments fell 10% to 144 million in 2022, while shipments during the December quarter fell by 27% year-on-year to 30 million units
New Delhi: The share of smartphones shipped in the entry-level segment (under ₹8,000) in the overall shipment shrunk to 46% in 2022 from 54% a year ago, according to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest quarterly mobile phone tracker, released Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×