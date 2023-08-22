Elon Musk's X wants to stop showing headlines on news articles, says ‘will greatly improve…’1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is planning to start removing headlines from news articles. Under the new changes, articles will appear on users' timelines with just a headline and URL, while individuals will have to add their own description above the post.