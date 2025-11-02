Subscribe

Epic Games down: Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys hit by major outage - here's what's happening

Epic Games down: Epic Games Store (EGS) is facing a major outage on Sunday, affecting Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys and many other titles. Thousands of users report login and server issues, coinciding with Fortnite’s scheduled downtime for its Simpsons crossover event. Here's what is happening.

Govind Choudhary
Updated2 Nov 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
The Epic Games outage on Sunday coincides with Fortnite’s planned server downtime ahead of the launch of its highly anticipated Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover event.
The Epic Games outage on Sunday coincides with Fortnite’s planned server downtime ahead of the launch of its highly anticipated Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover event. (Epic Games)

Epic Games down: Epic Games has confirmed that its digital storefront, the Epic Games Store (EGS), is currently experiencing a major outage affecting access to several of its most popular titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

Advertisement

In an update shared on X on 2 November 2025, the company said, “We are still working on restoring access to EGS, along with several games, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. We apologise for the inconvenience, and we'll keep you updated here and on status.epicgames.com once logins are up and running.”

Login and server issues reported globally

According to Dowdetector, the EGS outage peaked today at 3:15 AM IST in the United States with more than 6,700 users reporting the issue. The platform highlighted that 76% users faced issues with login, 20% with server connection and 4% with the website.

Advertisement

Similarly, the outage tracking website reported that over 5,500 Fortnite users were facing the disruption around 5:28 AM IST in the US. Out of these, 49% faced issues with login, 46% with the server connection, and 5% with gameplay.

According to Dowdetector, the Fortnite outage peaked today at 5:28 AM IST in the United States with more than 5,500 users reporting the issue.

The outage appears to have started earlier in the day, with players across multiple regions reporting difficulties logging in or launching games linked to their Epic accounts. According to user reports on X and Reddit, attempts to access the store or online multiplayer services result in timeout errors or failed login prompts. However, the platform has not revealed the exact cause of the outage.

Advertisement
Also Read | AWS services outage explained: Key FAQs on cause, impact, duration & more

Notably, this disruption coincides with Fortnite’s planned server downtime ahead of the launch of its highly anticipated Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover event. At the same time, many players have voiced frustration online over their inability to access Epic Games services.

Epic monitoring the situation

The company has reassured players that it is actively working to resolve the issue and will continue to post updates on its official social channels and system status page. No estimated recovery time has been shared so far.

Players are advised to monitor status.epicgames.com for live updates and refrain from repeated login attempts until services are confirmed to be stable.

Also Read | Massive tech outage brings down Amazon, Venmo, Snapchat, Perpexity: What to know

Epic’s next update is expected once core login systems are operational again.

Advertisement
Key Takeaways
  • The outage is impacting major titles and user access across multiple regions.
  • Players are encouraged to avoid repeated login attempts during the outage.
  • Epic Games is actively communicating updates and working on a resolution.
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsEpic Games down: Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys hit by major outage - here's what's happening
Read Next Story