Epic Games down: Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys hit by major outage - here's what's happening

Epic Games down: Epic Games has confirmed that its digital storefront, the Epic Games Store (EGS), is currently experiencing a major outage affecting access to several of its most popular titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.

In an update shared on X on 2 November 2025, the company said, “We are still working on restoring access to EGS, along with several games, including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. We apologise for the inconvenience, and we'll keep you updated here and on status.epicgames.com once logins are up and running.”

Login and server issues reported globally According to Dowdetector, the EGS outage peaked today at 3:15 AM IST in the United States with more than 6,700 users reporting the issue. The platform highlighted that 76% users faced issues with login, 20% with server connection and 4% with the website.

Similarly, the outage tracking website reported that over 5,500 Fortnite users were facing the disruption around 5:28 AM IST in the US. Out of these, 49% faced issues with login, 46% with the server connection, and 5% with gameplay.

The outage appears to have started earlier in the day, with players across multiple regions reporting difficulties logging in or launching games linked to their Epic accounts. According to user reports on X and Reddit, attempts to access the store or online multiplayer services result in timeout errors or failed login prompts. However, the platform has not revealed the exact cause of the outage.

Notably, this disruption coincides with Fortnite’s planned server downtime ahead of the launch of its highly anticipated Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover event. At the same time, many players have voiced frustration online over their inability to access Epic Games services.

Epic monitoring the situation The company has reassured players that it is actively working to resolve the issue and will continue to post updates on its official social channels and system status page. No estimated recovery time has been shared so far.

Players are advised to monitor status.epicgames.com for live updates and refrain from repeated login attempts until services are confirmed to be stable.

Epic’s next update is expected once core login systems are operational again.

