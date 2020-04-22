Epic Games has finally caved into pressure from Google and has now brought the much sorted Fortnite to Google's Play Store. the company has, after 18 months of launch listed the game on the Play Store.

Since the launch, the game had to be side-loaded from the Epic Games store on to smartphones running on Android. The new move comes after various issues were spotted by the developers. The company released a detailed statement regarding the issues.

The statement claimed, “Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store. Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store."

Despite the departure, the company has claimed they will continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

The initial download on the Play Store is just 107MB but to boot the game, the user will have to download an additional over 7GB data.

Epic Games Inc. also owns the Houseparty app that exploded in popularity after the coronavirus outbreak. While Houseparty and Fortnite are brand names, Epic’s main value lies in Unreal Engine, a popular software for game developers that’s the backbone of hundreds of video games.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the company has held talks to raise a new round of funding valuing it above its last valuation of $15 billion. The company has hired a financial adviser to handle the fundraising, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.