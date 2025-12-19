Epic Games Holiday Sale 2025 slashes up to 75% prices on top PC games: Top deals, free titles, rewards and more

Epic Games has announced its annual Holiday Sale, starting December 11, offering big discounts on major PC titles, special rewards, and a rotating lineup of free games. Running across PC and mobile, the sale is positioned as one of the store’s biggest events of the year, with savings of up to 75% on select titles and enhanced Epic Rewards through early January.

What is the Epic Games Holiday Sale? The Holiday Sale is Epic Games Store’s end-of-year promotion, offering major discounts across a wide range of games. The sale is offering blockbuster AAA releases, popular live service titles and smaller indie experiences, alongside extra incentives such as free games, cosmetic bonuses and cashback-style rewards.

Sale dates and platforms The Epic Games Holiday Sale runs from December 11, 2025 at 11AM ET through January 8, 2026 at 11AM ET. The offers are available on both the PC storefront and the Epic Games Store mobile app, with selected mobile titles also receiving discounts.

Which games are on discount? Several high-profile releases are featured in this year’s sale. Battlefield 6 leads the charge with its large-scale multiplayer battles, destructible environments and combined-arms warfare across vast maps.

Borderlands 4 is also included, continuing the series’ loot-heavy formula with four new Vault Hunters and a chaotic open world packed with missions, enemies and weapons.

Sports fans can pick up EA SPORTS FC 26 Standard Edition, which offers multiple modes ranging from quick matches to long-term career management. Meanwhile, REMATCH delivers a faster, arcade-style football experience built around five-a-side online matches with simplified rules.

Players who purchase either REMATCH or EA SPORTS FC 26 during the sale will also unlock a special FFC Striker Sparkplug Outfit for use in Fortnite. This crossover bonus is available until January 8, 2026.

Other notable inclusions are ARC Raiders, an approachable take on the extraction shooter genre, and Ready or Not, a tactical shooter focused on tense, realistic close-quarters scenarios.

Hidden gems worth a look Beyond the headline titles, Epic is highlighting a number of lesser-known or surprise releases. Jurassic World Evolution 3 expands the dinosaur management formula by introducing breeding and generational growth, adding new layers of strategy.

Titan Quest II marks a return for the action RPG series, sending players into a mythological campaign set in ancient Greece with deep character customisation. He Is Coming offers a compact roguelite auto-battler experience built around loot synergies and careful planning.

RoboCop: Rogue City also stands out for fans of classic sci-fi, blending first-person shooting with a strong focus on atmosphere and narrative inspired by the original film.

Free games during the sale Epic continues its tradition of giving away free games throughout the Holiday Sale period. The first confirmed title is Hogwarts Legacy, which is available to claim for free until December 18 at 11 AM ET.

The free offer is already live on the Epic Games Store. Anyone who has used the platform for titles such as Fortnite or previous weekly giveaways will find the claim process familiar.

Players who log at least two hours of playtime in Hogwarts Legacy by the end of the giveaway will also receive a Harry Potter-themed Chocolate Frog back bling in Fortnite. Existing owners who already meet the playtime requirement are eligible as well, with rewards appearing in Fortnite lockers shortly after eligibility is confirmed.

Gifting, extras and boosted rewards The Holiday Sale also promotes Epic’s gifting feature, allowing users to buy and send games or add-ons directly to friends. Purchases earn Epic Rewards, which can then be used towards future buys or gifts.

Epic Rewards are boosted to 20% for eligible purchases made using Epic’s payment system through January 8, 2026. In Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, the 20% reward rate is now permanent when using Epic payments. Rewards for eligible digital content are granted instantly at checkout.

In addition, Epic Extras are available during the sale, offering bonuses such as cosmetic items, in-game currency, XP boosts and trial access to selected apps and services.

Mobile discounts also available The Holiday Sale is not limited to PC. The Epic Games Store mobile platform is also running discounted offers over the same dates, giving players the chance to save on select games for phones and tablets.

