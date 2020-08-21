Epic Games is running a Free Fortnite Cup with anti-Apple prizes

Video game company, Epic Games, which is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Apple, has announced the #FreeFortnite Cup with anti-Apple prizes. The company’s popular battle royale game, Fortnite, was taken off the App Store earlier since Epic tried to bypass Apple’s built-in payments system.

Interestingly, Epic’s #FreeFortnite Cup isn’t directed against Google, even though the game was banned from Android too. “If you’re left behind on iOS after the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch, the party continues on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, GeForce Now, and through both the Epic Games App at epicgames.com and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Join the fight against @AppStore on social with #FreeFortnite," the company said in the blog post announcing the tournament.

The tournament’s prizes include the in-game Tart Tycoon outfit, an evil-looking character Epic used in its recent video attacking Apple’s famous 1984 advertisement. There’s also a free fortnite hat.

“Additionally, we’re giving away 1,200 pieces of gaming hardware (phones, consoles, and PC’s). Just because you can’t play on iOS doesn’t mean there aren’t other awesome places to play Fortnite," the company said in its post.

The hardware prizes include gaming hardware that don’t run on Apple software, including consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and Nintendo Switch, an Alienware laptop from Dell, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and the OnePlus 8 smartphone.

Epic Games joined in the growing battle against Apple’s 30% App Store commission last week, when it introduced a direct payment system on Fortnite. Music streaming giant, Spotify, which is also in a similar battle with Apple, has supported Epic.

Social media giant, Facebook, has also criticised Apple for this rule last week, saying that the company dismissed its request to reduce the 30% fee for a new feature Facebook was introducing.

