Epic Games is running a Free Fortnite Cup with anti-Apple prizes

Interestingly, Epic’s #FreeFortnite Cup isn’t directed against Google, even though the game was banned from Android too. “If you’re left behind on iOS after the Chapter 2 - Season 4 launch, the party continues on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, GeForce Now, and through both the Epic Games App at epicgames.com and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Join the fight against @AppStore on social with #FreeFortnite," the company said in the blog post announcing the tournament.