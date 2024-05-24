ePlane aims to complete air-taxi prototype by the end of 2024, says founder

Mumbai: Aerospace marketplace ePlane is looking to complete its prototype of air taxi e200X by the end of the year and is working on several other prototypes for next year, founder Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy said during Mint Digital Innovation Summit in Mumbai on Friday. The firm aims to complete certification and commercialisation for the prototypes by 2026, he added.

Incubated at IIT-Madras, ePlane is an online marketplace and insights platform for aerospace parts and aviation repair services. It is developing the world's most compact electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) air taxis.

“The global eVTOL market is large and growing quickly. Our primary research indicates a high willingness to adopt aerial mobility solutions by Indian consumers," Chakravarthy said. ePlane is looking at full-scale urban commercialisation of eVTOLs by 2027, he added.

Also read: IIT-incubated ePlane readies an electric taxi for the skies

Launched in 2019, ePlane is working on a host of services including agritech, medical cargo for smaller loads, air ambulances, and air taxis.

Chakravarthy said ePlane is focused on building compact vehicles that can conduct multiple mid-mile hops in a single charge. It has filed for intellectual property right in about 30 countries, he said.

ePlane also develops advanced aircraft and is the only private Indian entity to have received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for aircraft design, according to Chakravarthy.

He said ePlane's focus was not on reducing aviation emissions but road emissions, which are “a significant chunk of transport emissions today".

“India is at the cutting edge of urban air mobility and there is a likelihood of us starting operations slightly ahead of others," he added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!