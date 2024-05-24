ePlane aims to complete air-taxi prototype by the end of 2024, says founder
The global air-taxi market is large and growing quickly, according to Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy, founder of the aerospace marketplace.
Mumbai: Aerospace marketplace ePlane is looking to complete its prototype of air taxi e200X by the end of the year and is working on several other prototypes for next year, founder Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy said during Mint Digital Innovation Summit in Mumbai on Friday. The firm aims to complete certification and commercialisation for the prototypes by 2026, he added.