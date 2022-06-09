Equinix invests $86 million to build its third data centre in Mumbai

According to a report by ratings agency CRISIL, data centre capacity in India is expected to double to about 1,700-1,800 megawatt (MW) by fiscal 2025 from 870 MW in fiscal 2022, powered by the combination of data boom, digital adoption and local data storage mandates. Nitesh Jain, Director, CRISIL Ratings, said data centres are emerging as an attractive infrastructure asset class in India. He added that the industry is expected to add almost 850-900 MW capacity during fiscals 2023-25.