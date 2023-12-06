Technology
E-sports to be the next big bet
Shouvik Das 4 min read 06 Dec 2023, 10:35 PM IST
- India’s 42.5 crore gamers, second only to China, saw a string of e-sports events with substantial prize money
NEW DELHI : Online sporting (e-sports) events are emerging as a big revenue opportunity with growing enthusiasm for the nascent gaming sector in India, industry executives said.
