E-sports to be the next big bet

These statistics, industry stakeholders said, show that there will be significant business opportunities for gaming firms over the next five years. “E-sports has always been a significant driver of revenue for us, and over the next five years, the monetization potential of this sector is significant," said Rajan Navani, founder and chief executive of JetSynthesys, in an interview with Mint. “Large-scale tournaments have showcased the opportunities that the sector offers, and since India has one of the largest bases of young users globally, the potential of e-sports tournaments as a business is proportionally significant."

