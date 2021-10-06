1 min read.Updated: 06 Oct 2021, 06:49 PM ISTFoo Yun Chee, Reuters
BRUSSELS :
EU antitrust regulators are set to charge Apple with anti-competitive practices related to its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could force the iPhone maker to open up its mobile payment system to rivals.
The European Commission opened an investigation into Apple Pay, its proprietary mobile payment solution on iPhones and iPads, in June last year.