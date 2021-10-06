EU antitrust regulators to charge Apple over its NFC chip tech: Report

The European Commission opened an investigation into Apple Pay, its proprietary mobile payment solution on iPhones and iPads, in June last year

BRUSSELS : EU antitrust regulators are set to charge Apple with anti-competitive practices related to its NFC chip technology, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could force the iPhone maker to open up its mobile payment system to rivals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Commission opened an investigation into Apple Pay, its proprietary mobile payment solution on iPhones and iPads, in June last year.

