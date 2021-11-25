EU pushes to limit how tech companies target political ads

At least some lobbyists for the tech industry said they back the general idea behind the EU’s proposed political-ad rules, given the risk of multiple European countries passing conflicting national rules. “Having more guidance at the EU level and a consistent policy for political ads would be better, particularly for smaller companies, than dealing with a patchwork of different state rules for political ads," said Christian Borggreen, vice president and head of the Brussels office of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents companies including Meta’s Facebook and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Facebook and Google didn’t immediately have any comment.