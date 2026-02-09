EU warns Meta WhatsApp policy could cause serious harm to rival AI chatbots: All you need to know

European Union competition regulators have formally charged Meta Platforms with breaching antitrust rules after the company restricted access to artificial intelligence services on WhatsApp, a move officials say may unfairly shut out rival developers.

The European Commission, which acts as the bloc’s competition watchdog, said on Monday that Meta’s decision to allow only its own assistant, Meta AI, to operate within WhatsApp could distort the market for AI-powered services and harm competition. Notably, the policy came into effect on 15 January.

Statement of objections issued As part of its investigation, the Commission has sent Meta a statement of objections, setting out its preliminary findings and detailing how the company may have violated EU competition law.

Such a charge sheet is a key procedural step and gives the company an opportunity to respond before any final decision is taken.

According to the Commission, limiting third-party AI tools could prevent competitors from reaching users on one of the world’s most widely used messaging platforms, potentially strengthening Meta’s dominance in both messaging and AI services.

Interim measures under consideration The regulator also warned that it may impose interim measures, which are emergency steps designed to prevent immediate and lasting damage to competition while the investigation continues.

In its statement, the Commission said it intends to act swiftly to ensure the policy change does not cause “serious and irreparable harm” to the market.

Any temporary restrictions would depend on Meta’s reply and its rights of defence, officials added.

Meta responds to the EU warning In a statement given to Reuters, the company rejected the need for regulatory intervention and defended its approach to the WhatsApp Business API.

“There is no justification for the EU to step in,” a Meta spokesperson said by email. “Users already have a wide range of ways to access AI services, including through app stores, operating systems, devices, websites and partnerships across the industry.”