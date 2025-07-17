Europe’s answer to ChatGPT? Mistral adds voice and research features to Le Chat AI

French artificial intelligence start-up Mistral has launched a host of new features for its AI chatbot, Le Chat, as it intensifies efforts to challenge the dominance of American and Chinese tech giants in the global AI landscape.

In a blog post released on Thursday, the company said it is "making Le Chat even more capable, more intuitive and more fun", introducing upgrades designed to improve the platform’s performance in research, communication, and contextual organisation.

Among the standout additions isVoxtral, a feature that allows users to interact with the AI via voice rather than traditional typing. This brings Le Chat more in line with offerings from rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, which have already introduced multi-modal capabilities.

The update also includes aDeep Research mode, which enables the chatbot to source "credible information" across a range of topics. The feature is aimed at improving reliability in a sector frequently challenged by the spread of misinformation and the difficulty AI systems face in discerning fact from fiction.

While Mistral is often hailed as Europe's leading AI hopeful, it remains a relatively small player compared to industry heavyweights in the United States. Nevertheless, the Paris-based company has made significant strides. It is currently valued at $6.2 billion and has received high-profile backing, including praise from French President Emmanuel Macron. The firm also gained global attention earlier this year at an international AI summit held in Paris.

Mistral has established partnerships with major French corporations such as TotalEnergies, CMA CGM, and Orange, with a clear focus on expanding its presence in the corporate market. The company is prioritising on-premises deployment of its models, catering to businesses seeking more control over data and infrastructure.