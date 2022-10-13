Even Microsoft can’t shine up pcs right now
- New Surface devices come amid sharp industry contraction and potential share loss to Apple
Microsoft sure picked an interesting time to put out its most expensive computer ever.
Microsoft sure picked an interesting time to put out its most expensive computer ever.
The software giant updated its well-regarded line of Surface devices on Wednesday, adding new versions of its Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop.
The software giant updated its well-regarded line of Surface devices on Wednesday, adding new versions of its Surface Pro tablet and Surface Laptop.
It has been a decade since the company dipped its toe into the market for high-end computing devices with the first Surface tablet, and the lineup eventually developed a strong niche in the line of detachable, 2-in-1 tablets aimed for business users. Its overall share of the device market remains small, which hasn’t curbed Microsoft’s appetite for trying. Wednesday’s unveiling also included a new version of the company’s all-in-one Studio PC, with an eye-popping starting price of $4,500.
Such a price clearly limits the machine to a small slice of the professional crowd. But even the far more reasonably priced laptop and tablet options face a tougher road ahead, given the rapid meltdown taking place in the personal computer market.
Earlier this week, market research firms Gartner and IDC reported double-digit declines in global PC shipments for the third quarter. Gartner says the 19.5% year-over-year decline its numbers showed is the worst since it began tracking the industry in the mid-1990s.
Per IDC’s data, combined PC shipments for the first nine months of this year are down nearly 12% from the same period last year, when sales were inflated by the pandemic’s work-from-home effect. And the recent strength in Apple’s Mac business since switching to its new in-house processors adds a little more salt to the wound. IDC’s data shows Apple’s share of PC sales at 10% for the first nine months of this year compared with its historical average of 7%.
That is a problem for Microsoft beyond the impact on its own devices; Surface revenue of $6.7 billion for the fiscal year ended June comprised just a little over 3% of the company’s total. But the Windows platform, which remains tied to PC sales, is still a notable contributor to Microsoft’s business despite the company’s very successful transformation into a cloud services giant.
Total Windows revenue was $25.3 billion in the latest fiscal year and is estimated to command very high profit margins, as much comes from simply licensing the operating system to PC makers. Sterling Auty of MoffettNathanson described Windows as one of Microsoft’s “cash cow businesses" when he started coverage of the company last month. Phil Winslow of Credit Suisse trimmed his per-share earnings target for Microsoft’s current fiscal year by 3% on Wednesday, citing the slump in PC sales.
Ultimately, the health of Microsoft’s other businesses will determine how much weight the market places on Windows. Brent Thill of Jefferies wrote earlier this week that investors will likely grant a “hall pass for modestly missed results" in the company’s fiscal first-quarter report on Oct. 25 if its cloud numbers hold up. Microsoft’s share price has performed better of late than others more exposed to PCs; the stock has lost 11% over the past three months compared with an average 25% drop for chip makers Intel and AMD and PC makers HP and Dell.
The risk is that a waning global economy could even start to affect the checks big companies are willing to write for cloud services. Microsoft may need to sell at least a few of those $4,500 computers after all.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text