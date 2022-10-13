Even Microsoft can’t shine up pcs right now

Per IDC’s data, combined PC shipments for the first nine months of this year are down nearly 12% from the same period last year, when sales were inflated by the pandemic’s work-from-home effect. And the recent strength in Apple’s Mac business since switching to its new in-house processors adds a little more salt to the wound. IDC’s data shows Apple’s share of PC sales at 10% for the first nine months of this year compared with its historical average of 7%.