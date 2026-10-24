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Ever heard of a touchscreen garment? World's 1st is here - washable, breathable; it responds to finger presses, wireless

NUS researchers have developed a washable touchscreen sleeve that displays photos and videos, responds to touch, and measures body temperature. Made from electronic fibres, it retained its brightness and touch response after 50 machine washes.

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Updated24 Oct 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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Researchers at Singapore's University developed a washable garment.
Researchers at Singapore's University developed a washable garment.(National University of Singapore)
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Ever wondered if your clothes could do more than just keep you warm? Researchers at the National University of Singapore have developed a touchscreen sleeve that lets you perform tasks you would normally reach for your phone to do.

According to NUS, the sleeve was created by scientists at the university’s College of Design and Engineering (CDE) and consists of electronic fibres that display images and detect touch. By incorporating 54 of these fibres into a sleeve, the team says it has made the world’s first touchscreen built into clothing.

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Additionally, the sleeve can show images and videos, respond to taps, and connect wirelessly to other devices. It remains washable, breathable, and flexible, allowing users to interact with digital devices and view health information through their clothing without a rigid screen.

Here's what the sleeve can do

According to the findings, the sleeve can perform simple tasks familiar from early smartphones, including running a calculator, displaying photos, playing videos, acting as a compass, and responding to voice commands. Additionally, it can receive images via Bluetooth and automatically adjust the screen's orientation and brightness. Further, after placing a temperature sensor under the arm, the team found that the sleeve could measure body temperature and display the reading.

NUS team created touch-sensitive and pixel layers within a thread just one millimetre thick and 10 metres long
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How is the touchscreen built into clothing?

Phone and laptop screens use flat, rigid panels to display information and respond to users. Fabric, made from individual fibres, has not offered the same capability, according to the findings. The researchers’ work makes it possible to build a full-colour touchscreen using electronic fibres that can be worked into clothing like ordinary yarn.

The team behind the sleeve was led by Tural Khudiyev, an assistant professor in CDE’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering. The researchers published their findings on Wednesday. Commenting on the development, Khudiyev said, "What made this possible was our ability to construct the GUI system from electronic building blocks in fibre form — similar to traditional yarn, but with the sophisticated electronic functionality built directly into the fibres."

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To build a fibre-enabled garment display, the team used a laser to expose small sections of insulated wires where microchips needed to connect. They then used melted solder to join the components at those points and linked over 5,000 chips through over 20,000 electrical connections.

The connected LEDs were built into a layered fibre using a process that heats and draws materials into thin threads. The resulting fibre was just one millimetre thick and 10 metres long. A touch-sensitive layer beneath the LEDs detects where the fibre is pressed and lights up the nearest pixel.

The researchers built the screen into the forearm of a sleeve using 54 electronic fibres, each containing 96 tiny LED lights. The display measures 168 mm by 105 mm and can detect several touches at once. Each fibre works independently, so if one stops working, the others can continue to function.

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They also added a microphone, a speaker, and sensors that detect movement, direction, temperature, and surrounding light.

Asst Prof Tural Khudiyev (second from the right) from the College of Design and Engineering, NUS, with his team members Heng Fu, PhD student (first from the right), Ziang Li, PhD candidate (second from the left), and Swetika Chaturvedi, Research Associate (first from the left). Together, they have created the world’s first touchscreen integrated into a garment

How does the sleeve withstand washing and bending?

Despite the electronics, the sleeve remains flexible and breathable. Its brightness and touch response changed very little after 50 machine washes with detergent and 1,000 tight bends. The researchers also found that the display was as breathable as cotton, polyester, and denim, and met established safety limits for contact with skin.

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The team now plans to improve the screen’s resolution, add more sensors, and bring artificial intelligence (AI) into the fabric itself. These advances could eventually allow clothing to monitor the wearer and their surroundings, offering useful information and assistance when needed.

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