Everything Google announced at I/O 2026, including Gemini Omni, new Spark AI agent and Gemini 3.5 Flash

Google showcased some of its most exciting AI updates at I/O 2026 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. During the keynote address headlined by CEO Sundar Pichai, the company unveiled its latest Gemini 3.5 Flash language model, its agentic AI approach with Gemini Spark, a new ‘world model’ series with Gemini Omni and a refreshed coding assistant in Antigravity 2.0

Here are the biggest updates you should know from I/O 2026:

1) Gemini Omni:

Google has introduced a new world model called Gemini Omni. The new model combines the reasining abilities of other generative media models from Google including Veo, Nano Banana, and Genie.

While on-stage at I/O 2026, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis called Omni a significant leap toward artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Unlike traditional AI video generation tools that rely mainly on prompts, Gemini Omni can combine text, images, videos and audio references to generate high-quality videos while using Gemini's real-world understanding. The model can also be used to futher edit the generated video using natural language prompts.

Google says Omni also has a stronger grasp of concepts like gravity, kinetic energy and fluid dynamics which allows it to generate more realistic visuals.

The first model under the new Gemini Omni family, Gemini Omni Flash, is rolling out starting today to Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers via the Gemini app and Google Flow. Google is also Omni Flash to YouTube Shorts and YouTube Create.

2) Gemini 3.5 Flash

Google unveiled its latest Gemini 3.5 Flash model which will now replace Gemini 3.1 Flash as the default model on the Gemini app.

The tech giant claims that its new model is four times faster than competing frontier AI models which allows users to get responses significantly quicker without giving up on capability.

On benchmarks, Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash outperforms the older Gemini 3.1 Pro model across several coding and agentic tests. Meanwhile, the model even manages to beat both GPT-5.5 and Claude Opus 4.7 in multi-step tool use (MCP Atlas), financial analysis (Finance Agent v2), and complex visual comprehension (MMMU-Pro and CharXiv).

3) Google Search gets its biggest AI makeover:

After adding AI Mode to Search at last year's I/O, Google is making some major changes to how users search the web this time around. First up, AI Mode is now powered by the Gemini 3.5 Flash model which the company announced at I/O 2026.

There is also a new customized search box which expands dynamically to take longer inputs from users while also coming with the ability to accept multi-modal inputs like a combination of text, images, files, and videos simultanenously.

Google is also updating the autocomplete experience which has moved beyond just predicting the next word and can now offered AI-powered suggestions designed to help users formulate complex questions by adding nuances that even they may not have considered.

However, the biggest upgrade is the introduction of Search Agents which can monitor certain topics on behalf of users in the background. Google showed examples of users creating agents to track apartment listings, finance updates, shopping information and more.

Search can also be used to build tools, trackers, and dashboards, essentially "mini-apps" which can be used for long-running projects like planning a wedding or moving to a different city.

4) Gemini Spark:

Google also unveiled a new AI powered agent experience called Gemini Spark. The tech giant says its new ‘personal AI agent’ is built to help users manage their digital lives while operating under their direction and control.

Google says the its new agentic tool is also deeply integrated with Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, Slides and more, allowing it to take on more complex tasks across a user's digital life.

Unlike a traditional chatbot, Gemini Spark runs on dedicated virtual machines inside Google Cloud and is designed to continue working even after users close their laptops or switches off the device.

Users can also create recurring tasks and triggers using Spark like canning monthly credit card statements for hidden subscription charges or tracking school updates and deadlines before compiling daily summaries for parents

5) Antigravity 2.0:

Google is not in the mood to lose the AI powered coding race to OpenAI's Codex or Anthropic's Claude Code. As a result, the company introduced Antigravity 2.0 at I/O 2026 powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash which it says can allow developers to go from an idea to a working application without doing any coding themselves.

Google announced a new Antigravity 2.0 desktop application, which it described as an "agent-first" workspace. The new app acts as a central hub where users can manage projects and run multiple AI agents simultaneously.

In order to showcase the power of its new platform, Google ran an experiment where Antigravity was used to build a fully functioning operating system from scratch.