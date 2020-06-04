Everything you need to know about Valorant

Wondering why social media and web portals are abuzz with news about a video game called Valorant? It is because the game has come out of closed beta and is now available to gamers across the world including those in India. Until now, it was available to only a select few who had access to the closed beta. This means anyone with a gaming device that supports the game can download and play it right away. Since it is an online multiplayer game, it will require uninterrupted internet access. Built on Unreal Engine, the game has been developed and published by Riot Games, a California based gaming company known for games like League of Legends.