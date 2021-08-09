EVTRIC Motors unveils B2B electric delivery scooter at EV Expo 2021

Mumbai: EVTRIC Motors, a new venture in electric vehicle space, showcased its B2B e-delivery scooter in the low-speed category at the EV Expo 2021, which was held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The brand caught the eyeballs of a huge number of automobile enthusiasts and industry leaders.

The model received admiration from industry honchos understanding that the B2B EV market is yet to have quality offerings. The e-delivery scooter flaunted considerable space with added carrier options that fit the requirements of the audience.

Clocking a speed of 25 kmph the scooter shall serve the purpose of local deliveries. It features 12-inch tubeless tyres and a loading capacity of 150kgs. The scooter takes about three and a half hours to charge and shall cover a distance of over 110kms on a single charge. It comes with two swappable lithium-ion battery options, thus avoiding a need for frequent charging, considering the requirement in the segment.

Manoj Patil, MD and founder, EVTRIC Motors, said “With over a decade of experience in automation, the company has stepped in the EV sector. The idea is to contribute towards the ongoing e-Mobility mission. The entire EVTRIC Motors team has been putting in a lot of effort to present an array of products that serves the purpose, maintaining quality. It is a popular opinion that EVs are not at par with combustion engine products."

“This myth has been holding back the industry. Apart from this, there is a dearth of localization factors in most of the products flooding the market. EVTRIC Motors has entered the market with these challenges already addressed. Now customers will enjoy locally manufactured, quality electric two-wheelers and experience the difference," he added.

EVTRIC Motors’ array of products at EV Expo 2021 was an end-to-end showcase covering requirements of various segments be it domestic rides, or B2B sectors. The brand also presented its recently launched products – EVTRIC AXIS and EVTRIC RIDE to the audience.

The brand has already started onboarding dealers and is determined to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal in fiscal 2021-22, as part of its initial expansion plan.

