EVTRIC Motors unveils B2B electric delivery scooter at EV Expo 2021

Manoj Patil, MD and founder, EVTRIC Motors, said “With over a decade of experience in automation, the company has stepped in the EV sector. The idea is to contribute towards the ongoing e-Mobility mission. The entire EVTRIC Motors team has been putting in a lot of effort to present an array of products that serves the purpose, maintaining quality. It is a popular opinion that EVs are not at par with combustion engine products."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}