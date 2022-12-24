If you still haven’t heard about ChatGPT, you are probably missing out on the latest from the world of technology. Launched earlier this month by Elon Musk-backed OpenAI, ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) backed conversational chatbot which is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

OpenAI was co-founded by its current CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk in 2015. The free to use AI tool – ChatGPT crossed more than 1 million users in the first week of its launch and has become a buzzword. People are using it to search queries, write letters, essays, and even computer codes.

Recently, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya asked the AI chatbot to compose a poem on free trade in Alfred Tennyson style. He was a renowned English poet of the Victorian era. He was appointed as poet laureate of Queen Victoria.

Coming back to ChatGPT, the chatbot composed the poem on free trade as asked by Arvind Panagariya which left him ‘amazed’. “Capabilities of the latest AI software is truly amazing. I asked ChatGPT to write a poem on Free Trade in the Alfred Tennyson style. See what it produced," he wrote in a post on Twitter. He also shared the text of the poem composed by ChatGPT. Here it is:

Free trade, a concept so grand,

A force that moves goods from land to land.

No tariffs or barriers to impede,

A free market, a global economy to lead.

With free trade, nations prosper and grow,

Exchange of ideas and cultures, a flow.

Each country's strengths and resources combine,

A symphony of commerce, a tapestry so fine.

But free trade is not without its foes,

Protectionism rears its head, a blow to the status quo.

Nations fear the loss of their own industry,

But in the long run, all will benefit, it's a surety.

So let us embrace free trade with open arms,

A world united, free from harm.

A brighter future awaits us all,

Through the power of free trade, we stand tall.