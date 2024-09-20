An ex-Google employee working as a Process Inventory Associate in Canada has sparked discussions about the difficulties Indian professionals face when transitioning to the Canadian job market (first spotted by TOI).

The digital marketing expert, who previously worked in India for over three years, expressed frustration over his current annual salary of CAD 17,500 (approximately ₹10.78 lakhs).

He shared his experience in a recent video interview with Piyush Monga, a digital creator, which has since gone viral on Instagram, receiving over 2,000 likes.

The young professional, dissatisfied with his pay, voiced concerns about the undervaluation of Indian work experience in Canada. "Obviously, no one is happy. You can barely survive on that kind of money," he remarked when asked about his salary. Despite his previous expertise in digital marketing, his Indian work experience has been disregarded by Canadian employers. "They think that if you have experience from India, it's not going to count."

He went on to highlight how, despite being overqualified for some positions, Canadian employers are prioritizing local candidates. "They are preferably looking for Canadian candidates only and not considering Indian professionals," he explained. The sentiment reflects a growing frustration among skilled Indian workers, who feel sidelined in the Canadian job market due to a lack of recognition for their international experience.

The video also arrives in the wake of recent policy changes by the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government, which have made it more difficult for international students and professionals to navigate work opportunities in the country. These changes include increased financial requirements, reduced work hours for students, and a cap on student intake. In response, several Indian students have reportedly protested, urging the Canadian government to reconsider its stance.

The discussion ignited by the interview underscores the challenges many Indian professionals face when seeking employment in Canada, particularly regarding salary expectations and the perceived undervaluation of their international experience. The situation highlights the need for a more inclusive approach to recognizing global talent in Canada’s workforce.

