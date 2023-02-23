Home / Technology / News /  Ex-Nazara CEO starts new web3 gaming firm
Back

Ex-Nazara CEO starts new web3 gaming firm

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2023, 06:10 AM IST Abhijit Ahaskar
Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank GuptaPremium
Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank Gupta

Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank Gupta have raised 160 crore in a seed round at a valuation of 1,200 crore for a new web3 gaming startup called Kratos Studios which they will operate under the IndiGG brand name

NEW DELHI : Gaming industry veteran and former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank Gupta have raised 160 crore (about $20 million) in a seed round at a valuation of 1,200 crore for a new web3 gaming startup called Kratos Studios which they will operate under the IndiGG brand name. The seed round was led by Accel and included Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Nazara, and Jet Ventures.

Agarwal and Gupta have acquired the IndiGG brand name from Yield Guild Games (YGG) through a token swap, which is the transfer of digital tokens from one blockchain to another. Kratos has also acquired INDI tokens and will give their holders new tokens through a token generation event later. Until then, INDI tokens will continue to trade on exchanges.

IndiGG is a sub-DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) of YGG. It was started in 2022 with the backing of Polygon Studios to expand the play-to-earn (P2E) web3 gaming ecosystem in India. Game developers list quests on the platform and players participate to win the prize money.

Before the acquisition of the IndiGG brand, Gupta was an advisor to it. Agarwal said he and Gupta will continue to work with Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon to expand IndiGG and make it the world’s largest gaming DAO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Abhijit Ahaskar

Abhijit writes on tech policy, gaming, security, AI, robotics, electronics and startups. He has been in the media industry for over 12 years.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x