Ex-Nazara CEO starts new web3 gaming firm
Former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank Gupta have raised ₹160 crore in a seed round at a valuation of ₹1,200 crore for a new web3 gaming startup called Kratos Studios which they will operate under the IndiGG brand name
NEW DELHI : Gaming industry veteran and former Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal and web3 investor Ishank Gupta have raised ₹160 crore (about $20 million) in a seed round at a valuation of ₹1,200 crore for a new web3 gaming startup called Kratos Studios which they will operate under the IndiGG brand name. The seed round was led by Accel and included Prosus Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Nazara, and Jet Ventures.
