Ex-OpenAI cofounder starts new company to prioritize safe creation of Superintelligent AI
Ilya Sutskever, ex-OpenAI cofounder, launches Safe Superintelligence Inc. with a focus on secure AI development. The venture aims to create superintelligent AI systems while avoiding commercial pressures. Sutskever emphasizes safety and security efforts, distancing from distractions faced at OpenAI.
An ex-cofounder of OpenAI Ilya Sutskever, a renowned AI researcher, has announced the launch of a new venture dedicated to the secure development of artificial intelligence.