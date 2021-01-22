Expect phenomenal growth in laptop demand in 2021: HP India

New Delhi: The double-digit growth in laptop demand, seen through most of previous year, is expected to continue in India in 2021, said a senior executive at HP India.

“Over the next three to four quarters we expect to see phenomenal growth in laptops due to continued work, learn, earn and entertain at home trend. We also expect to see a resurgence of the desktop experience especially in the all-in-one form factor," Vikram Bedi, senior director, Personal Systems, HP India, told Mint in an interaction.

With the demand for PCs expected to soar, HP is working on scaling up its manufacturing capacity. Bedi said, “we have a manufacturing facility in India with a significant capacity and we have augmented it recently. As we go forward, we are working on increasing the capacity further, as we do believe there is a big amount of growth just around the corner, especially for this market."

The recent growth in demand for personal computers has seen several new brands enter the India PC market, but it hasn’t dented the position of the top five brands. Hewlett Packard or HP remained the leader in the Indian PC market throughout the year, growing at 16% YoY and garnering a 28.2% market share in the July-September quarter, as per International Data Corporation (IDC).

PC is emerging as a central device in the lives of people whether it's for learning, entertainment or productivity, said Bedi. “Earlier, it was considered a shared device. Today we have moved from one PC per family phenomenon to one PC per person. This is driving the strongest demand we have seen in the entire decade,’ he added.

Though demand for laptops remained higher in enterprises with 70% YoY growth in Q3 20, education and SMBs also showed huge appetite for laptops.

“We have actually seen tremendous growth in all the segments, whether it's consumer, small business or large enterprises," said Bedi, adding, large corporates came out strongly after the lockdown. The consumer segment recovered because of the education focus. SMBs have been going very strong for the last couple of quarters as the offices are starting to open up.

Despite the growth in demand for laptops, experts don’t feel a major shift in ASPs (average sale price) or more laptops getting launched at low prices anytime soon.

“In last year or so, we have actually seen an upward shift in favour of more premium, thinner and lighter and more powerful machines. Users are not just doing one thing on PCs anymore. They are experimenting more with them," he adds.

India has been a key market for HP. The company employs over 7000 people spread across sales, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations teams. HP has also been expanding its retail footprint in India as much of the PC sales still happen through offline channels. The company has added 50 new HP World stores in the last couple of quarters taking the overall number of exclusive HP stores to 585 in India.

