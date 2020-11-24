Experts seek full Aarogya Setu code, not bits of it

“What they’ve released right now is some non-functional code snippets. It is client-side code loaded onto the app from a web address and not the server functions or the data-handling part. The back-end code, which handles the data, including the data schemas, has still been kept secret," said Anivar Aravind, an advisory board member at the Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC), who had challenged the mandatory imposition of the app in the Karnataka high court, highlighting its implications on privacy.