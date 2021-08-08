Experts share concerns over Apple’s new child-safety tool

Whistleblower Edward Snowden also criticized Apple for the change. Snowden was among the signatories of an open letter asking Apple to withdraw the update. The letter was signed by 3,000 individuals. Apple later circulated an internal memo, telling its employees that the company expects pushback against the update. “We know that the days to come will be filled with the screeching voices of the minority," the memo said. Snowden called this memo “unbelievable" in a tweet. “Apple is now circulating a propaganda letter describing the internet-wide opposition to their decision to start checking the private files on every iPhone against a secret government blacklist as ‘the screeching voices of the minority’. This has become a scandal," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}