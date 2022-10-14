Experts slam Instagram’s new age verification trial3 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:23 PM IST
- According to Meta, the company is testing these verification methods to ensure that teens and adults have the right experience for their age group.
Legal and privacy experts in India have criticized Instagram’s new feature that asks users for age-verification documents. On Thursday, Meta expanded the trial phase for age-verification for Instagram users to India and Brazil. The feature was so far available only in the US.