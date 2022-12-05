Explained: What is ChatGPT, how it works and can it replace humans?

The world of technology is buzzing with a new word – ChatGPT. The platform was made available for public beta testing on December 1. Within a week of its launch, ChatGPT has crossed more than 1 million users. There are speculations that the platform can replace Google search and more so humans in the future. Amazed and want to know more about it? Well, you have come to the right place. We explain to you everything about ChatGPT - what it is, how it works and more. Read along

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}