Bharti Enterprises, a key player in India’s telecom sector, is on the verge of launching its satellite-based communication services, pending regulatory approval from the central government.

Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, confirmed the company’s readiness during a recent interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, but highlighted the delays stemming from unresolved spectrum allocation policies.

What’s ready so far? The infrastructure is primed for a swift rollout. Bharti has established two state-of-the-art ground stations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, complemented by a constellation of 635 satellites already operational worldwide. However, the Indian market awaits the government’s nod for spectrum allocation—a critical resource for launching satellite communication (Satcom) services.

Spectrum allocation: The key bottleneck A contentious debate looms over how spectrum should be allocated for satellite services. Traditional telecom operators, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, advocate for an auction-based allocation, arguing that it ensures fair competition and a level playing field. Conversely, global satellite companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper are pushing for administrative allocation, citing the unique challenges and applications of satellite technology.

Mittal echoed Airtel's stance, stating that Satcom providers should adhere to licensing fees and spectrum auctions to ensure parity with terrestrial telecom operators. However, he emphasised that special considerations should be made for Satcom’s role in connecting remote and inaccessible regions, particularly in maritime, defence, and underdeveloped areas where terrestrial networks fall short.

The promise of affordable connectivity Mittal reassured potential users that satellite-based services would be offered at reasonable prices, especially in rural and remote regions. While terrestrial networks dominate urban India with robust 4G and 5G infrastructure, satellite communication is positioned as a complementary solution to bridge connectivity gaps in far-flung areas.

Work-life balance in focus at Bharti Enterprises In a shift from the technical discussion, Mittal also addressed the ongoing national discourse on work-life balance. Highlighting Bharti Enterprises' approach, he stressed the importance of qualitative over quantitative output. He advocated for a balanced life, underscoring that family and health must not be compromised.

Looking ahead With Bharti Enterprises awaiting government recommendations on spectrum allocation, India's Satcom industry is poised for significant developments. The outcome of this policy debate will not only determine the competitive dynamics of the sector but also shape how India addresses its digital divide.

As the regulatory framework solidifies, Bharti’s readiness positions it as a frontrunner in providing satellite-based telecom services, bringing India closer to its vision of universal connectivity.