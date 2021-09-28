EXPLAINER: Why Facebook is holding off on kids' Instagram

Critics acknowledge that many of the cooperative experts mean well, but say their influence has been negligible. "Facebook has shown time and time again that it is incapable of governing or advising itself with any integrity," said Kyle Taylor, program director for the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group critical of the social network. “Facebook’s funding of research and civil society is hugely problematic, and prevents the kind of direct, open process that is required for any real change to occur."