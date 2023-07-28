Ex-Twitter executive Esther Crawford disagrees with many of Elon Musk's decisions. Here's why2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Former Twitter product manager Esther Crawford criticized Elon Musk's leadership style, stating that he relies on instinct over data and creates an erratic work atmosphere. Crawford also mentioned that Musk's personality can quickly shift from excited to angry.
In a detailed post at X, the newly renamed company, a former Twitter product manager named Esther Crawford expressed her views about Elon Musk's leadership style.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×