FABS: The East Asia lesson for India

The South Korea Experience

The history of how countries like South Korea and Taiwan became economic success stories had long puzzled a whole earlier generation of economists brought up on the superiority of markets over government intervention. As John A Mathews and Dong-Sung Cho, in their book Tiger Technology, point out: “To anyone familiar with the Korean developmental efforts of the 1960s and 1970s, the idea of neoclassical economists querying whether the government can make a difference in economic development must seem quaint. In Korea the government was everything: it set the goals for companies, rationed the finance, disciplined poor performers with financial stringency and rewarded good performers with financial largesse. It did everything except own and manage the companies."