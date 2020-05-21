Facebook allows users to lock their profile from non-friends

The new feature builds on the existing safety tool 'Profile picture guard' launched in 2017 which keeps the profile picture safe online and prevents non-friends of a user to download, share or misuse the picture. Although existing privacy settings allow users to control who can view their pictures and posts with options such as 'Only Me', 'Friends only' and 'Friends of friends' it is cumbersome to change the settings. The lock profile feature simplifes privacy settings creating a safety net through one click.