Social media giant Facebook ’s long-rumoured augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, being developed in partnership with eyeglass maker Ray Ban, will be launched in global markets on 9 September.

The eyeglass company has put up a teaser for the same, which disappears when you navigate to Ray Ban’s India website, suggesting that the device won’t come to India, at least right now.

Facebook’s partnership with Ray Ban was officially announced just over a year ago. The company had patented a pair of AR glasses called Aria just about a month after the announcement. A leaked document from the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) had revealed some details of the device last month.

Assuming this is the Project Aria device, it should run on a Qualcomm chip, and it will have proximity and camera sensors on it. The camera sensors are the same as the ones Facebook uses on the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality (VR) headset. They may also use a magnetic connector for charging the glasses.

Augmented reality glasses like these, along with Facebook’s watch-like sensor, are in sync with the company’s plans to build a “Metaverse" in future. This is a virtual world where humans can interact, akin to those seen in science fiction movies like Ready Player One. The company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, had informed investors of these plans during Facebook’s second-quarter earnings this year.

Zuckerberg also posted some teasers on his own social media accounts, which some speculate is the first demo of the upcoming AR glasses with Ray Ban.

