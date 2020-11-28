Facebook and Sony Pictures partner to bring content from India Tour of Australia

Facebook announced a digital content partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for the Indian national cricket team’s tour of Australia. Kickstarting on 27th November, the partnership will involve exclusive video-on-demand match content being showcased on Facebook Watch, across three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

The content will include match highlights, in-play moments with best catches, best wickets, and man of the match amongst others and will feature on Sony Sports India’s Facebook page, enabling viewers to go back to certain moments in the match and share the top moments with their friends.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “At Facebook, we are committed to deepen and enhance engagement with cricket fans across the globe by bringing best in class, premium action to them in ways that ignite conversations, build connections and enhance affinity towards the sport. We are delighted to work with Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to bring some of the most exciting moments from one of India’s most awaited overseas tours to cricket fans on Facebook Watch."

Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Digital Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are excited to partner with Facebook as the exclusive social media platform for the India tour of Australia. This association will enable us to offer interesting match content to a host of cricket enthusiasts and drive further engagement for the much-hyped tournament, across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will surely get the fans closer to the game."

