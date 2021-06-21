Facebook announces new audio features, including Clubhouse-like audio rooms

Bit Live Audio Rooms is one of a host of audio-based features Facebook announced on June 19. The company also introduced podcasts to its platform, putting it in competition with firms like Spotify, Apple, and even India’s Gaana in a way. The company said that over 170 million people follow podcast pages on Facebook, and the platform will allow them to listen to podcasts directly through its app “in the next few months". Earlier reports have said that Facebook may be partnering with Spotify, to tap into the streaming platform’s large podcast library.