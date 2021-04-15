Facebook, Apple announce fresh green energy deals

Apple, on the other hand, has launched a $200-million fund which aims to “remove at least 1 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually" from the Earth’s atmosphere. This project is in partnership with American non-profit Conservation International and Goldman Sachs. “Through creating a fund that generates both a financial return as well as real and measurable carbon impacts, we aim to drive broader change in the future—encouraging investment in carbon removal around the globe. Our hope is that others share our goals and contribute their resources to support and protect critical ecosystems," said Lisa Jackson, vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives at Apple.

