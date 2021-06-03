Facebook Inc has appointed Marne Levine as its new chief business officer, a new post in the executive ranks of the tech-giant. Prior to the new role, Levine was the vice president of global partnership at Facebook. As chief business officer, she will now report to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Earlier Levine has also served as Instagram's chief operating officer. She has been with Facebook for over a decade.

Levine, 50, in a Facebook post shared the news. In her post she stated, "I’m excited to share that I am taking on a new role as Facebook’s Chief Business Officer. This is a new position overseeing Facebook’s advertising business and global partnerships. It is a privilege to be leading a business that enables economic and social change for our global partners, helping them to create their brand, build their community, and grow their business through the innovative solutions we offer across our platforms."

She further stated, "In each of the leadership roles I’ve held at Facebook -- from head of Global Policy, to COO of Instagram, to VP of Global Partnerships, Business, and Corporate Development -- I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with partners (as I’ve captured here!) and businesses of all shapes and sizes. These have been my favorite moments: hearing firsthand how our solutions helped them turn their passion into a business and in many cases, changed their lives."

Earlier this year, Facebook's Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer, who oversaw the advertising business and managed sales and marketing teams worldwide, said he will leave the company towards the end of 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.