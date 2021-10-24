This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Technology >News >Facebook assesses countries' risk of offline violence for decisions on content removal
Facebook assesses countries' risk of offline violence for decisions on content removal
1 min read.05:32 AM ISTBloomberg
Facebook Inc said factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Facebook Inc. said it’s developed a strategy since 2018 to monitor and remove content that violates its policies, especially in countries most at risk of offline violence.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Facebook Inc. said it’s developed a strategy since 2018 to monitor and remove content that violates its policies, especially in countries most at risk of offline violence.
The factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country, it said, citing elections in Myanmar, Ethiopia, India and Mexico as recent examples. It also considers how the information may shed light on a current problem, such as crime, elections, violence and Covid-19 transmission and vaccination rates, it added.
The factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country, it said, citing elections in Myanmar, Ethiopia, India and Mexico as recent examples. It also considers how the information may shed light on a current problem, such as crime, elections, violence and Covid-19 transmission and vaccination rates, it added.
“This allows us to act quickly to remove content that violates our policies and take other protective measures," according to a Facebook blog Saturday by Miranda Sissons, director of human rights policy, and Nicole Isaac, international strategic response director. “We know that we face a number of challenges with this work and it is a complex and often adversarial space — there is no one-size-fits-all solution."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As rioters breached barricades and bludgeoned police with flagpoles before storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, some Facebook employees took to an internal discussion board to express shock and outrage. Many of the posts were imbued with a dawning sense that they and their employer -- whose platforms for weeks had spread content questioning the legitimacy of the election -- bore part of the blame.