Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Facebook assesses countries' risk of offline violence for decisions on content removal

Facebook assesses countries' risk of offline violence for decisions on content removal

Premium
Facebook Inc. said it’s developed a strategy since 2018 to monitor and remove content that violates its policies
1 min read . 05:32 AM IST Bloomberg

Facebook Inc said factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Facebook Inc. said it’s developed a strategy since 2018 to monitor and remove content that violates its policies, especially in countries most at risk of offline violence.

Facebook Inc. said it’s developed a strategy since 2018 to monitor and remove content that violates its policies, especially in countries most at risk of offline violence.

The factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country, it said, citing elections in Myanmar, Ethiopia, India and Mexico as recent examples. It also considers how the information may shed light on a current problem, such as crime, elections, violence and Covid-19 transmission and vaccination rates, it added. 

The factors used for such evaluations include social tensions and civic participation, as well as how the use of its social media tools affect that country, it said, citing elections in Myanmar, Ethiopia, India and Mexico as recent examples. It also considers how the information may shed light on a current problem, such as crime, elections, violence and Covid-19 transmission and vaccination rates, it added. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

“This allows us to act quickly to remove content that violates our policies and take other protective measures," according to a Facebook blog Saturday by Miranda Sissons, director of human rights policy, and Nicole Isaac, international strategic response director. “We know that we face a number of challenges with this work and it is a complex and often adversarial space — there is no one-size-fits-all solution."  

As rioters breached barricades and bludgeoned police with flagpoles before storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, some Facebook employees took to an internal discussion board to express shock and outrage. Many of the posts were imbued with a dawning sense that they and their employer -- whose platforms for weeks had spread content questioning the legitimacy of the election -- bore part of the blame. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Samsung adds new Indian folk and tribal art to FrameTV ...

Premium

Epic Games opposes Apple's effort to pause antitrust tr ...

Premium

Apple updates App Store guidelines to resolve developer ...

Premium

Silicon Valley giants built an open culture. Now worker ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!