Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a unique video celebrating Independence Day in the United States. Zuckerberg chose to go Wakeboarding while carrying the flag of USA.

July 4, 2021 marks the 245th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

Zuckerberg is seen blasting the song 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver in the background while trying to balance himself of the Wakeboard.

Zuckerberg was born in 1984, in New York and shot to fame to become one of the youngest tech magnates in the country. His ancestors hailed from Germany, Austria and Poland.

Another billionaire, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk also shared a post celebrating July 4th. Musk shared an old picture of himself standing under the flag of USA.

