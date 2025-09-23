Facebook Dating gets new AI assistant, feature upgrade to combat ‘swipe fatigue’ for young adults, says Meta

Meta has added upgrades to its Facebook Dating option on the company's Facebook social media app, to help its young adult users in Canada and the United States beat “swipe fatigue”.
In a blog post, the company said it is introducing two new features for Facebook Dating — an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dating assistant and Meet Cute, aimed at giving users “fresh ways to connect with the people you want to date”.
“We want to help you meet more people you’re interested in without having to resort to endless swiping or paying to unlock product features. Now, you’ll be able to find your best potential matches with a dating assistant, and get to the first date faster with Meet Cute,” the release said.
According to Meta, “hundreds of thousands of young adults” between the ages of 18-29 create Facebook Dating profiles each month in the US and Canada. The platform's matches are up 10 per cent year over year (YoY), it added.
“These new features are designed to help address swipe fatigue, and we’ll continue to evolve Facebook Dating to help make meeting people easy, fun, and free,” Meta said.