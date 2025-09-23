Facebook Dating gets new AI assistant, feature upgrade to combat ‘swipe fatigue’ for young adults, says Meta

Meta has added upgrades to its Facebook Dating option on the company's Facebook social media app, to help its young adult users in Canada and the United States beat “swipe fatigue”.

In a blog post, the company said it is introducing two new features for Facebook Dating — an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered dating assistant and Meet Cute, aimed at giving users “fresh ways to connect with the people you want to date”.

“We want to help you meet more people you’re interested in without having to resort to endless swiping or paying to unlock product features. Now, you’ll be able to find your best potential matches with a dating assistant, and get to the first date faster with Meet Cute,” the release said.

About Dating Assistant: What we know According to Meta, dating assistant is a chat assistant within Facebook Dating that gives users personalised help — such as helping find better matches based on their interests and preferences, and providing a refined search and custom match recommendations.

“The assistant allows users to go beyond traditional traits like height or education, allowing you to enter unique prompts tailored to what you’re looking for,” it said.

How it works? As per the company you can type something like this: “Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech” and the assistant will aid your search.

You can also use the assistant to provide dating ideas or help you level up your profile. The AI dating assistant will be rolled out gradually in Canada and the US, it added.

About Meet Cute: All we know Meet Cute is a feature that “takes the indecision out of online dating” by automatically matching users based on their personalised matching algorithm, adding that you can “choose to chat with your match or unmatch to pass on the conversation”.

Why the option? The company said it is “ideal” for those who are “tired of swiping and is looking for a fresh, easy way to expand their typical pool of dating candidates”.

As the feature is rolled out, Meet Cute matches will be made weekly, the company said, adding that increased frequencies are being explored.

Further, you can opt-out of the feature at any time.

How many people use Facebook Dating? According to Meta, “hundreds of thousands of young adults” between the ages of 18-29 create Facebook Dating profiles each month in the US and Canada. The platform's matches are up 10 per cent year over year (YoY), it added.

